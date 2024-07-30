Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 13,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

