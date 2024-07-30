Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Featured Articles

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

