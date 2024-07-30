Pershing Gold (TSE:PGLC) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Pershing Gold Co. (TSE:PGLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Pershing Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68.
Pershing Gold Company Profile
As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.
