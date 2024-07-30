Persistence (XPRT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $47.25 million and $386,141.05 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,735,694 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

