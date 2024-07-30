PetMed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PetMed Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PetMed Express Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 78,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

