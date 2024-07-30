Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.40

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €159.40 ($173.26) and last traded at €158.60 ($172.39), with a volume of 3729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €157.80 ($171.52).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.
