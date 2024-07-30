Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

