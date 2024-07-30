Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 244.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 545,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

