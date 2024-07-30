Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPSI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 67,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,233. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

