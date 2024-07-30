Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.21 price objective on Pixie Dust Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on PXDT
Pixie Dust Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %
Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile
Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pixie Dust Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.