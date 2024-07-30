Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.21 price objective on Pixie Dust Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pixie Dust Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

Shares of PXDT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315. Pixie Dust Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

