Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE PZA traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.53. 9,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,309. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$15.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.69. The stock has a market cap of C$333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.