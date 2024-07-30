Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PZA traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

