PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Gap Up to $125.72

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.72, but opened at $132.00. PJT Partners shares last traded at $133.16, with a volume of 69,869 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 105,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.