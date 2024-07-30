Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 4,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel purchased 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $48,955.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,955.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

