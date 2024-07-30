POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.99

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 487761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

POET Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

