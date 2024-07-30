Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in July

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 1,508,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,434.3 days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pola Orbis will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

