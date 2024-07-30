Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.80 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $17,677.55 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,607,498 coins and its circulating supply is 39,725,596 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,607,497.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.43540392 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $20,644.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

