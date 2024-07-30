Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.60 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Polymath has a market cap of $71.60 million and approximately $32,975.10 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00110030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008614 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

