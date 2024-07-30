Ponke (PONKE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $243.51 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Ponke token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a total market cap of $243.51 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ponke has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ponke alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.56171892 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $21,703,285.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.