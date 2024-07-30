Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $377.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $377.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

