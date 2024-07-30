Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 368,638 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368,638 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.8 %

APD opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.99 and its 200 day moving average is $249.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

