Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCOR. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. 1,511,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,367. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,265.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,511 shares of company stock worth $20,921,459. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

