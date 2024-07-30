Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.92. 387,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

