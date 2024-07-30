ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.89

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $100.64, with a volume of 297411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

