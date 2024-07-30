Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 17.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,358. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $864.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

