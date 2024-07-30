Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 92,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 490,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.35 million, a PE ratio of -213.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.93.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.