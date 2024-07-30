Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.