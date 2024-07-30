Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,165 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

WELL stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

