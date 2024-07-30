Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,423,324 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1 %

ABNB stock opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

