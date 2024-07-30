Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Markel Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Markel Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,625.07 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,585.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,525.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

