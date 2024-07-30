Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,740 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 325,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 206,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1,185.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

