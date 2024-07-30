Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.83 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $221.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

