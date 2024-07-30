Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.35 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

