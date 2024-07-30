Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.49 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,415 shares of company stock worth $13,285,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

