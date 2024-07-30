Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.35 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 51.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $395.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

