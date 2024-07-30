Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1,093.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

