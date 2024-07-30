Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Czech National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day moving average of $230.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

