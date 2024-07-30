Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 24,714 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

