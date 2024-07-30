Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,458 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $134.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

