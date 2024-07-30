Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 63,567 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,567 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $309.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

