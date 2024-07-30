Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 643 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 54.38%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

