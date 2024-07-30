Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 710 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.46.

SBA Communications stock opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

