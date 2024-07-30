Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,305,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,914,000 after buying an additional 1,950,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,752,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,376,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

TEVA opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.