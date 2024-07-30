Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.92 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.26.

Biogen Stock Up 1.3 %

BIIB stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.28. The stock had a trading volume of 157,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,183. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.85. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.