Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $26.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,846. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

