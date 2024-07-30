Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.62 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,468 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,176 shares of company stock valued at $60,913,978 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.