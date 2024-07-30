Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 44,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,293. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.