Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,565 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,709,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ITT by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ITT by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in ITT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,434,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,621. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

