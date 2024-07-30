Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,707 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.51% of Kforce worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,138. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

