Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,247 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 344,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 114,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,708. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

